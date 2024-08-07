Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter.

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

