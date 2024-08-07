Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.43 and last traded at $31.18. 15,102 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $10.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC owned about 61.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

