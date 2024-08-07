Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTV. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Innovid from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Innovid stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $255.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 3.14. Innovid has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Innovid will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,960,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,717.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,697,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,364,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvika Netter bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,960,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,717.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovid by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 279,830 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innovid by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 331,643 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Innovid by 2,993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 304,428 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

