Inogen’s (INGN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

INGN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Inogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. Inogen has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inogen will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 2,918.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 2,185.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

