Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of INZY opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,642,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after buying an additional 756,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,998 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 52.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 150,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

