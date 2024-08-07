Insider Buying: Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires 13 Shares of Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter bought 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,211 ($15.48) per share, with a total value of £157.43 ($201.19).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Miles Ingrey-Counter bought 11 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.40) per share, with a total value of £141.13 ($180.36).

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,254 ($16.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. Avon Protection plc has a 1 year low of GBX 582 ($7.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,408 ($17.99). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,298.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.06. The firm has a market cap of £376.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,938.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is -5,348.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVON shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.55) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

