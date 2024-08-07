Insider Buying: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Purchases 16,000 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CEO Katharine A. Keenan purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $274,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 6,266.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,096,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

