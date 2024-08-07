Insider Buying: German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Acquires 710 Shares of Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Diane B. Medley bought 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,936.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

GABC stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.62.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GABC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in German American Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $6,828,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

