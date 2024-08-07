Insider Buying: Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Purchases 2,300 Shares of Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) insider Don Robert purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,392 ($30.57) per share, for a total transaction of £55,016 ($70,307.99).

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,388 ($30.52) on Wednesday. Keywords Studios plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,101 ($14.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,498 ($31.92). The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11,371.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,301.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,753.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on KWS. Shore Capital cut Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,090 ($26.71) to GBX 2,450 ($31.31) in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

