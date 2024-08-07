Insider Buying: Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Buys 200 Shares of Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,200.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,152.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,050.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 11,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,221,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,175.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sime Armoyan acquired 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$510,525.02.

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$577,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan bought 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,100.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$628.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRG.UN shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

