Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

