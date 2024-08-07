Insider Buying: Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Aimi Nasharuddin purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,200,000 ($1,533,546.33).

Upland Resources Stock Down 5.6 %

LON:UPL opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.14. Upland Resources Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Upland Resources Company Profile

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

