Insider Buying: Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Aimi Nasharuddin purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,200,000 ($1,533,546.33).
Upland Resources Stock Down 5.6 %
LON:UPL opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.14. Upland Resources Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.01.
Upland Resources Company Profile
