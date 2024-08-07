Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 588 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $206,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE ANET opened at $323.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

