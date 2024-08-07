Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Chairman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $205.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.97 and its 200-day moving average is $216.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.
AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
