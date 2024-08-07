Insider Selling: Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Granite Construction stock opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $73.01.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

