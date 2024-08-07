Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Sells 42,857 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $584,140.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,750.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 214,991 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

