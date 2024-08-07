Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Sells 825 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $716.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $807.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $725.82. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its holdings in KLA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

