Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $223.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.89 and a 200 day moving average of $337.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.74.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
