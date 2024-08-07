Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $468,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, July 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $502,000.00.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $961.15 million, a P/E ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PubMatic by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in PubMatic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

