Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 48,000 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ResMed Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE RMD opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $225.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 11,960.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

