Insider Selling: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) CEO Sells 2,665 Shares of Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 2,665 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $10,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,309 shares in the company, valued at $396,706.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFWD opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.10.
ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 134.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LFWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of ReWalk Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.
