Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RxSight Stock Performance

RXST opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $66.54.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. RxSight’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RxSight by 1.1% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,442,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,581,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 438.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 291,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RxSight by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 133,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on RxSight from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXST

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.