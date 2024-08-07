Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
RxSight Stock Performance
RXST opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $66.54.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. RxSight’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on RxSight from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.
RxSight Company Profile
RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
