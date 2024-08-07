InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Price Performance

NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.96.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

About InspireMD

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in InspireMD in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its position in InspireMD by 266.4% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

