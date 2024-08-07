Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Trading 5.9% Higher

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 6,702,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 122,661,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £503,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

