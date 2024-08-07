Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Position Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ITGR opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average is $113.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $130.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Insider Activity at Integer

In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $2,790,114 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

