Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Raised to $13.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $62,387.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,076,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,434 shares of company stock valued at $138,112. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth $121,000. American Trust grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

