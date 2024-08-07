Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAS. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,434 shares of company stock worth $138,112. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,472,000 after purchasing an additional 566,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,906,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,949,000 after buying an additional 412,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 9.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 268,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 222,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

