Intellicheck (IDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Intellicheck to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. On average, analysts expect Intellicheck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 million, a PE ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 2.01. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

In other Intellicheck news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael sold 26,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $97,781.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,904 shares in the company, valued at $959,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

