Intellicheck (IDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Intellicheck to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. On average, analysts expect Intellicheck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Intellicheck Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 million, a PE ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 2.01. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on Intellicheck
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intellicheck
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.