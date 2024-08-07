Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ICE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.79.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $150.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.28%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

