InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $137.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $140.25.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

