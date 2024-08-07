Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Interface has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.21 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $188,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $188,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 17,300 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $294,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,681.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,900 shares of company stock worth $940,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 54,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 94,499 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

