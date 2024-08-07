International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after purchasing an additional 205,954 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

International Money Express stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. Research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

