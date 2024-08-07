International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Trading Down 4%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.30. 3,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

International Petroleum Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

