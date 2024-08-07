International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Trading Down 4%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.30. 3,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.
International Petroleum Trading Down 4.0 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.
International Petroleum Company Profile
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.