inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Northland Capmk

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INTT. Northland Securities downgraded inTEST from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $7.30 on Monday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $91.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.96.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). inTEST had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 816,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 478,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 31,067 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in inTEST by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 374,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its stake in inTEST by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 309,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its stake in inTEST by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 201,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

