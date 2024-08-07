Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 68 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.48.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF
About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF
The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.
