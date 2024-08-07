Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 68 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.

Get Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF alerts:

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF ( BATS:BLKC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.