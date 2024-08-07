Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 4,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.29.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Up 4.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $9.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF
About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF
The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.