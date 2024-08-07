Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 4,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF ( BATS:SATO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 6.88% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

