Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATOGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 4,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

The firm has a market cap of $9.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATOFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 6.88% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

