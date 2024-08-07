Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.94

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 7770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

