Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $26.79. Approximately 4,970 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

