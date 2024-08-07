Investors Buy High Volume of Expedia Group Call Options (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 17,156 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 81% compared to the typical volume of 9,467 call options.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.16. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.70.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

