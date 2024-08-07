Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

NYSE NVTA opened at $0.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53,402.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get Invitae alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43,717 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.