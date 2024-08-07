IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.17

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 634843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IonQ Trading Up 9.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.06.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $77,377.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the sale, the executive now owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 4,824.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of IonQ by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the first quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

