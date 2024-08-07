iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Insider Chad Patterson Buys 280 Shares

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) insider Chad Patterson purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,994.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chad Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

On Friday, August 2nd, Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IRTC

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.