IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of IRIX opened at $1.91 on Monday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 105.42% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

