Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $17.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

Iris Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Iris Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Iris Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 351,774 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iris Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,139,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Iris Energy by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 203,976 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.