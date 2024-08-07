iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -3.770–3.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.0 million-$800.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.9 million. iRobot also updated its FY24 guidance to ($3.77)-($3.31) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRobot to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

iRobot Stock Performance

IRBT opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. iRobot has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $271.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 99.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

