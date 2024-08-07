Isabelle Winkles Sells 4,500 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,006.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $174,817.28.

On Thursday, May 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,205 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $342,640.80.

Braze Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Braze by 401.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Braze by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

