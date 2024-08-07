iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Trading 1% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.08. 32,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 18,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $206.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.67% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

