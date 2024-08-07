iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.35

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.35 and traded as high as $25.71. iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 1,009 shares trading hands.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 29.06% of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

