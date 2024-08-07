iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQD. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 50,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

LQD opened at $109.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.69. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

