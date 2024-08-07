iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $50.10. 2,609 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

